Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,576 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $134,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

SRC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

