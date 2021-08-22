Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131,086 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72.

