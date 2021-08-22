Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,642 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

