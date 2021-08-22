Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

