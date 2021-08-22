Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

RANJY opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

