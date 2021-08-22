Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27.

