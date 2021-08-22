Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

