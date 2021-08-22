Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

