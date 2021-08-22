Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

