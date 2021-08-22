Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.70 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

