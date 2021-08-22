Millennium Management LLC Sells 252,055 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,055 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,441,000 after buying an additional 3,213,500 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 815,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 78,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 204,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $25.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

