John Forsyth Buys 6,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
