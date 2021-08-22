John Forsyth Buys 6,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 108,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

