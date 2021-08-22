Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,457 Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.