BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $541,440.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.46, a P/E/G ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

