Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. Clean Air Metals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 79,274 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.63 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27.

In other news, Director James Elvin Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$37,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

