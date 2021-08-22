Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. 7,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

