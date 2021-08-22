Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $18.45 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

