Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Decreases By 15.2%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:IH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. iHuman has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHuman in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iHuman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

