Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Decreases By 15.2%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:IH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. iHuman has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.58.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.