Ieq Capital LLC Invests $88,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.58 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

