Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 194,823 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

