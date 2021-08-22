Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

