Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,053 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,604,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.47 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

