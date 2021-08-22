Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

