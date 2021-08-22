State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.