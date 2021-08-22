State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $37,776,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

