State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.98 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

