Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.37 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

