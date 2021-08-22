Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LIVN opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 190,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

