Head to Head Analysis: The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) vs. Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

The Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The Bank of East Asia pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 3.51% 9.59% 3.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of East Asia $3.46 billion 1.43 $465.85 million $0.13 13.08 Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.73 $1.69 billion $1.49 15.10

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of East Asia. The Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven & i, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of East Asia and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of East Asia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Seven & i beats The Bank of East Asia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in Japan. The Oversea Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in oversea. The Superstore Operations segment manages supermarkets and specialty shops. The Department Store Operations segment includes department store business, which mainly centers on Sogo and Seibu Co., Ltd. The Financial Services segment deals with bank, credit card, lease, and other businesses. The Specialty store segment engages in the retail business that provides distinctive products and services. The Others segment includes information technology business and other services. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

