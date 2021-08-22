So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

15.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 3.12 $890,000.00 N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 5.96 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67 E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.18%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Summary

E2open Parent beats So-Young International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

