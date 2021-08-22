State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Semtech stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

