State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WING stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.29. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

