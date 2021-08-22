Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.