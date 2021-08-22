Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 35.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Unitil by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 113.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

