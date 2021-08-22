Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,820 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $427,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $152,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

CHRS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

