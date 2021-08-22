Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 638 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

