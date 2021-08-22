Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

