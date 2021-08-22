Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $638,550.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

