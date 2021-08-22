Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $670,404.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.