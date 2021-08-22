Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $116,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

