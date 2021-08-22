Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Barclays by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 281,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

BCS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.