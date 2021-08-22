Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $200,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

