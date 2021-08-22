Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Resources worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE ARCH opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $984.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.