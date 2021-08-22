Financial Comparison: Stryve Foods (SNAX) vs. Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1220 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -42.50 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.64

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

