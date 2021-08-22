Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 27,014 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.22 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

