Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
