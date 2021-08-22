Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.