Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

