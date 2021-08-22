Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

