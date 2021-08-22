Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.6 days.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

