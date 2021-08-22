Cutler Group LP Sells 370 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $144.27 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

